FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE Euronext cuts stake in Qatar exchange to 12 pct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

NYSE Euronext cuts stake in Qatar exchange to 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange, reduced its ownership in Qatar stock exchange by selling an eight percent stake to the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf Arab state’s sovereign wealth fund, now owns an 88-percent stake in the Doha-based bourse, with NYSE Euronext holding the remaining 12-percent stake, the statement said, without giving any financial details.

The owner of the New York stock exchange had bought a 20-percent stake in the Qatar Exchange in 2009 for $200 million as part of a strategic agreement to transfer knowledge and develop the local exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.