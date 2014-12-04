FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 4, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Qatar fund, Brookfield raise offer for Canary Wharf-owner Songbird

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority :

* Final cash offer

* Announces terms of final cash offer for acquisition of entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of songbird

* For each songbird share: 3.50 pounds in cash

* Offer values entire issued share capital of Songbird at approximately 2.6 billion stg

* Offer to be made by bidco - an entity jointly controlled by QIA and Brookfield

* Offer represents premium of 33.6 percent to closing price of 2.62 pounds per Songbird share on Nov. 5 2014

* Songbird offer is expressed to be final, which means under code that it cannot be increased

* Have received irrevocable undertaking to accept offer from Third Avenue Management in respect of 25,545,557 Songbird shares, or about 16 percent of Songbird’s free float Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
