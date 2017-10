DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank SAQ : * Qatar National Bank says SOCGEN Egypt deal completes Egypt

expansion plan; not looking at BNP, Credit Agricole

assets * Qatar National Bank CFO says interested in buying majority stake in

Turkish lender * Qatar National Bank sees no need to raise further cash in bond

market - CFO * Qatar National Bank sees no job cuts at SocGen Egypt; happy with

management, team - CFO