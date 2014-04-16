FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Islamic Bank posts 15 pct Q1 net profit increase
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 1:12 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank posts 15 pct Q1 net profit increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant lender in the Gulf Arab state by assets, posted a 15 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, edging ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The bank made a net profit of 335 million riyals ($92 million) in the opening three months of 2014, it said in a statement. This compares with 291.2 million riyals in the corresponding period of last year.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast a net profit of 327.7 million riyals for the period. ($1 = 3.6409 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.