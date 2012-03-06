FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's QBE in final negotiations for bolt-on acquition
March 6, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 6 years ago

Australia's QBE in final negotiations for bolt-on acquition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance said on Tuesday it was in final negotiation stages for bolt-on acquisitions, which it expects will generate gross written premium of $500 million.

The insurer said in its trading update last month that it was considering several bolt-on acquisitions with estimated annualised growth written premiums of about $750 million to be funded with internal resources.

QBE Insurance along with French insurer AXA SA are said to be close to a deal to buy British bank HSBC Holdings Plc general insurance business for about $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company has completed more than 75 acquisitions in 10 years, expanding its reach to 50 countries.

