Australia's QBE sells agency businesses for $225 mln

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd sold three agency businesses to broker Steadfast Group Ltd for $225 million, giving its smaller rival the country’s largest group of underwriting firms as it seeks to repair its balance sheet.

After flagging widespread sales in August, Australia’s biggest insurer said on Monday it sold its CHU Underwriting Agencies Pty Limited, Corporate Underwriting Agencies Pty Limited and Underwriting Agencies of Australia Pty Limited to Steadfast.

The A$290 million is an up-front cash price but the final price will be based on the businesses’ performance in 2015 and 2016 and will potentially be as high as A$348 million, QBE said.

The sale advances QBE’s widespread plan to cut debt after a foray into the United States, where it now gets a third of its premium revenue, left the company over-exposed to insurance payouts.

It also frees the company to focus on other aspects of the divestment plan it unveiled in August along with an 18 percent decline in half-year profit. That plan includes a share market listing of part of its mortgage insurance business and raising $750 million in a share placement.

“We are pleased to progress another important step of our capital plan,” QBE Group CEO John Neal said in the statement on Monday.

In a statement, Sydney-listed Steadfast said the deal helped give it the country’s biggest group of underwriting businesses with premiums now expected to be about A$765 million.

Steadfast also posted an interim net profit of A$14 million, up 49 percent. It said it would raise A$89 million in an institutional share placement and A$211 million in an entitlement offer to pay for the acquisitions.

Shares in QBE, which reports full-year results on Feb. 24, rose as much as 1.8 percent to a four-month intraday high in early trading. The shares were up 1.3 percent at A$11.74 by 0023 GMT, while the broader market fell 0.6 percent.

Steadfast shares were in a trading halt. ($1 = 1.2887 Australian dollars)