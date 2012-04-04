FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's QBE Insurance affirms profit margin target
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 6 years ago

Australia's QBE Insurance affirms profit margin target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group on Wednesday affirmed its 2012 insruance profit margin target of 13 percent or better and said that catastrophe claims for the first quarter were $700 million less than the same period last year.

QBE said in a statement that average Australian premium rate increase for would be in excess of 7 percent.

Australia’s most valuable insurer posted a 45 percent fall in full-year net profit after unprecedented weather events in 2011 sent claims soaring. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.