Australia's QBE Insurance affirms profit margin target

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group on Wednesday affirmed its 2012 insruance profit margin target of 13 percent or better and said that catastrophe claims for the first quarter were $700 million less than the same period last year.

QBE said in a statement that average Australian premium rate increase for would be in excess of 7 percent.

Australia’s most valuable insurer posted a 45 percent fall in full-year net profit after unprecedented weather events in 2011 sent claims soaring. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)