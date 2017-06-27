June 27 QBE Insurance Group said on
Tuesday it was unaware of the impact of losses in the emerging
markets division on overall profitability during its annual
meeting in early May.
"It was not until a board meeting on 21 June 2017 that the
financial condition of each of its global divisions, including
the Emerging Markets division, had been clarified and
confirmed," the company said in response to a query raised by
the Australian Securities Exchange.
QBE last week surprised the market with a profit warning,
saying it would report lower than expected earnings due to
underwriting losses in its emerging markets
division.
