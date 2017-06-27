(Adds share performance, background)
June 27 QBE Insurance Group said on
Tuesday it was unaware of the impact of losses in its emerging
markets division on overall profitability during its annual
meeting in early May.
"It was not until a board meeting on 21 June 2017 that the
financial condition of each of its global divisions, including
the Emerging Markets division, had been clarified and
confirmed," the company said in response to a query raised by
the Australian Securities Exchange.
QBE last week surprised the market with a profit warning,
saying it would report lower than expected earnings due to
underwriting losses in its emerging markets
division.
The late notice angered investors and caused a slump in its
share price.
The company downgraded its overall combined operating ratio
to the 94.5 percent to 96 percent range, compared with a
February guidance of 93.5 percent to 95 percent.
A higher combined operating ratio translates to lower
underwriting profits for insurers.
The company forecast interim insurance profit margin to be
in the range of 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent. It reported
insurance profit margin of 9.7 percent in 2016.
Shares of Australia's no.1 insurer fell as much as 1.5
percent to A$11.45 in early trade, their lowest level since
early-December, before swinging back into the green.
(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in BENGALURU; Editing by Jane
Wardell and Stephen Coates)