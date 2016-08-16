QBE H1 cash profit falls 39 pct, lifts dividend

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group, Australia's No.1 insurer by premium income, posted a 39 percent drop in first-half cash profit due mainly to higher claims, and lowered its full-year guidance on global pricing pressures.

Cash profit fell to $287 million in the six months to June 30 compared with $471 million a year ago and analysts' forecasts of $343 million.

The insurer, which generates almost three quarters of its premiums abroad, lifted its interim dividend by 5 percent to 21 Australian cents a share. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin)