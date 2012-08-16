FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
QBE first half net up 13 pct; misses forecast
August 16, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

QBE first half net up 13 pct; misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance, Australia’s most valuable insurer, said first-half net profit grew 13 percent but missed consensus as its insurance profit margin was below expectation.

QBE, which has made 75 acquisitions in the last 10 years to spread to 50 countries, said first-half net profit was $760 million compared with $673 million reported a year ago and $795 million expected by analysts.

Profits were helped by sharp drop in claims, premium rises and a lift in returns from investments.

QBE announced a dividend of 40 cents which was below analyst expectations of 42 cents.

In April, QBE said it was off to a ‘superb start’ in 2012 after it saw its previous year’s profit drop 45 percent on unprecedented level of disaster-related claims. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)

