Australia's QBE annual profit tumbles on record claims

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group posted a 45 percent fall in full-year net profit on Tuesday after unprecedented weather events in 2011 sent claims soaring, hurting the insurer’s bottom line.

Australia’s most valuable insurer reported a net profit of $704 million compared with $1.28 billion announced a year ago, below the average forecast of seven analysts of $718 million.

QBE warned in January that its net profit would fall as much as 50 percent after record catastrophe claims and said it would cut its dividend.

Australia’s other major insurers Suncorp and Insurance Australia Group, last week reported first-half earnings that topped forecasts but were marred by an unprecedented level of claims from floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.