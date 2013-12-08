FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's QBE warns of annual loss on North American claims, writedowns
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's QBE warns of annual loss on North American claims, writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Ltd said on Monday it expected to post a net loss for the 2013 fiscal year, due to a claims increase and goodwill writedowns in its North American operations.

The insurer expected to report a net loss of around $250 million for the 2013 fiscal year, and cash net profit after tax of around $850 million, down from $1.04 billion the year before, it said in a statement.

The profit downgrade is largely due to a $300 million claims increase and $330 million in write-offs of identifiable intangibles associated with QBE’s financial partner services business in North America.

The company also said Marty Becker will be succeeding Belinda Hutchinson as the chairman in March 2014.

QBE shares closed at A$15.45 on Thursday and were put on trading halt on Friday pending a review of the North American operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.