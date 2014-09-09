BRIEF-QBNK Holding signs SEK 30 mln financing agreement with GEM

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Qbnk Holding Publ AB

* Says has signed a financing agreement with GEM of SEK 30 million

* Says under the agreement GEM Global Yield Fund (GEM) will in the period of 36 months invest up to SEK 30 million in QBNK

* Says deal gives QBNK opportunity to call for subscription of new shares in QBNK by GEM through directed share issue

* Says as part of the deal GEM receives purchase option regarding QBNK-shares from majority owner Tre Liljor Sverige AB Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/YsJAEc

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)