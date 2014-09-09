FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-QBNK Holding signs SEK 30 mln financing agreement with GEM
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 9, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-QBNK Holding signs SEK 30 mln financing agreement with GEM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Qbnk Holding Publ AB

* Says has signed a financing agreement with GEM of SEK 30 million

* Says under the agreement GEM Global Yield Fund (GEM) will in the period of 36 months invest up to SEK 30 million in QBNK

* Says deal gives QBNK opportunity to call for subscription of new shares in QBNK by GEM through directed share issue

* Says as part of the deal GEM receives purchase option regarding QBNK-shares from majority owner Tre Liljor Sverige AB Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/YsJAEc

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.