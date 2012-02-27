FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Q-Cells reaches agreement with creditors
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Q-Cells reaches agreement with creditors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says is optimistic further restructuring will succeed

* Expects to implement financial restructuring in H2 (Adds background, company comment)

FRANKFURT, FEB 27 - Creditors agreed to give solar cell maker Q-Cells more time to repay some of its liabilities, raising the solar group’s prospects to recover from a sector crisis that has driven several peers out of business.

Holders of the convertible bond due on Feb. 28 decided to give the German company two more months to redeem the bond, Q-Cells said on Monday. The bond had a face value of almost 500 million euros ($669.75 million), but had been reduced to around 200 million euros.

“After the agreement reached with creditors in early February 2012, the moratorium is another important milestone for the successful restructuring of the financial liabilities,” the company said.

The group, once the world’s largest maker of solar cells, had agreed on a deal in principle with major bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds.

Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the industry still depends. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz; editing by Carol Bishopric)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.