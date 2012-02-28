UPDATE 2-Q-Cells wins more time from creditors

* Gets two more months from holders of bond due Tuesday

* Expects to implement financial restructuring in H2

* Is optimistic further restructuring will succeed

* Will have to review obligation to file for insolvency

By Peter Dinkloh and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, FEB 28 - Creditors agreed to give solar cell maker Q-Cells more time to repay some of its liabilities, raising the group’s prospects to recover from an oversupplied market and falling subsidies, which have already driven peers out of business.

Holders of the convertible bond due on Feb. 28 decided to give the German company two more months to redeem the bond, Q-Cells said on Monday. The bond had a face value of almost 500 million euros ($669.75 million), but has been reduced to around 200 million euros.

The group, once the world’s largest maker of solar cells, had already agreed earlier this month on a deal in principle with major bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds. The two other bonds are due 2014 and 2015.

Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been hit hard by oversupply, falling prices, low-cost Asian competition and lower government subsidies on which the industry still depends.

Germany plans to bring forward cuts in solar power subsidies of up to 30 percent by almost a month to March 9, spelling further trouble for companies selling solar panels in the world’s No.2 market.

The industry’s problems have already triggered a wave of bankruptcies, most notably U.S. panel makers Solyndra LLC and Evergreen Solar.

In December, Solon and Solar Millennium, two German solar companies, filed for insolvency.

Q-Cells’ prospects remain far from rosy, even after the successful negotiations with creditors. The eastern German company, based in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, forecasts a loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year and depends on the money it owes creditors to be able to produce solar cells, modules and photovoltaic systems.

Following the restructuring, which it plans to implement in the second half, at least 95 percent of its issued share capital would be held by the holders of its convertible bonds. In particular shareholders still have to agree to the reorganisation in an extraordinary meeting.

The possibility of bankruptcy is still hanging over the group because the management believes the company is over-indebted. As it is not able to redeem the bond due Feb. 28, it has to review if it needs to file for insolvency, Q-Cells said on Monday.