August 29, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Q-Cells creditors approve sale to Hanwha -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Creditors of insolvent German solar company Q-Cells on Wednesday approved the takeover offer by South Korea’s Hanwha Group , a bid that was challenged earlier this week by Spain’s Isofoton, a Q-Cells spokesman said.

Hanwha Chemical, an affiliate of Hanwha Group, had said it planned to pay 40 million euros ($50 million) in cash for Q-Cells and would also take on liabilities worth 850 million Malaysian ringgit ($273 million) from Q-Cells’ Malaysian unit. ($1 = 0.7958 euros) ($1 = 3.1155 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Victoria Bryan)

