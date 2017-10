FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - Ailing German solar company Q-Cells said it would look into other ways to restructure its debt, pointing to a court ruling that it said would prevent it from going ahead with its old plan.

In February, the group - once the world’s largest maker of solar cells - had in principle agreed on a deal with major bondholders to restructure its three convertible bonds. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)