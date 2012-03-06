FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q-Cells sees no profit till 2013 after 2011 loss
March 6, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 6 years ago

Q-Cells sees no profit till 2013 after 2011 loss

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - German solar cell maker Q-Cells said it made a net loss of 846 million euros ($1.12 billion) in 2011 and will not make a profit until 2013 after an oversupplied market led to a drop in the value of its plants, machines and solar products.

It therefore had to make writedowns totalling 315 million euros after reporting a loss before interest and taxes of 40 million euros in the fourth quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

The shares dropped 3.2 percent at 0836 GMT to 27.40 euros.

The group, once the world’s largest maker of solar cells, struck two deals last month with its creditors to give it more time to pay what it owed them.

$1 = 0.7557 euros Reporting by Marc Jones

