QEP Resources to buy oil assets in North Dakota for $1.38 billion
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

QEP Resources to buy oil assets in North Dakota for $1.38 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc, an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company, said a unit has agreed to buy crude oil properties in North Dakota from multiple sellers for about $1.38 billion in cash to increase presence in its core acreage in the Williston Basin.

The transaction is expected to close on or before Sept. 27 and is expected to add to earnings in the fourth quarter.

The properties, which are located in Williams and McKenzie counties of North Dakota, have an aggregate net proved and probable reserves of about 125 million barrels of oil equivalent, the company said in a statement.

Shares of QEP, valued at $4.83 billion, closed at $27.18 on the New York Stock exchange on Thursday.

