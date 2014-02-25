FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-QEP Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
February 25, 2014 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-QEP Resources Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc : * Reports fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial and operating results * Q4 loss per share $0.29 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 excluding items * Q4 total revenue $715.5 million versus $704.9 million last year * Sees QEP Energy total equivalent production 283 bcfe- 307 bcfe in 2014 * Says net equivalent production decreased by 10% to 75.1 bcfe in Q4 compared to 83.9 bcfe in the fourth quarter 2012 * Sees 2014 total QEP Resources Capital investment $1.76 billion - $1.86 billion * Says “severe winter weather had a meaningful negative impact during the quarter” * Q4 revenue view $767.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

