QEP Resources posts profit on jump in commodity prices
November 5, 2013 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

QEP Resources posts profit on jump in commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Oil producer QEP Resources Inc , which is under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC, posted a third-quarter profit on Tuesday after a year-ago loss, helped mostly by a jump in commodity prices.

QEP reported net income of $37.3 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue rose 43 percent to $772.8 million.

Production fell 4 percent to 78 billion cubic feet equivalent.

Jana unveiled a 7.5 percent stake in QEP last month, becoming the company’s largest shareholder.

Shares of QEP are up nearly 10 percent so far this year, a jump that came mostly after Jana unveiled its stake.

