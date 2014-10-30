FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Q-Free sells all shares in Noca AS
October 30, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Q-Free sells all shares in Noca AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA

* Says has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to sell its 53.48 pct shares in Noca AS to Simpro Holding as after 13 years of ownership

* Says net consideration for shares after cost and dividend distribution is 19.5 million Norwegian crowns

* Says a due diligence has been completed and Q-Free expects transaction to be closed during Q4 2014

* Says will after transaction have no shares in Noca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

