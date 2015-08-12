FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
QGEP says Brazil Manati field holds 13.5 bln cubic meters of gas
#Energy
August 12, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

QGEP says Brazil Manati field holds 13.5 bln cubic meters of gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção SA said on Wednesday that the Manati offshore oil field in Brazil holds 13.5 billion cubic meters (477 billion cubic feet) of proven and probable, or “P2”, natural gas reserves.

The Manati field is 45 percent owned by QGEP. Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA owns 35 percent and is the field operator, Brazilian-Canadian oil company Brasoil owns 10 percent and Chile’s Geopark owns 10 percent. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
