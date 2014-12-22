BRIEF-Qiagen Marseille receives offer from management team to acquire some of its assets

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qiagen Marseille SA :

* Receives offer from its management team to acquire some of its assets

* Members of executive committee offer to buy all company’s assets except intellectual property and employees

* Offer made in context of creation of new company called HalioDx

* Board decides to enter into exclusive negotiations with HalioDx

* Company to retain intellectual property and make money through licencing agreements with the Qiagen group

* HalioDx would sign partnership agreements with Qiagen Marseille and Qiagen concerning research and development and blood cancer

* In the context of the operation Qiagen NV would launch public tender offer followed by squeeze-out for shares in Qiagen Marseille at 13.80 euros ($17) per share