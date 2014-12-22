FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Qiagen Marseille receives offer from management team to acquire some of its assets
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 22, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Qiagen Marseille receives offer from management team to acquire some of its assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qiagen Marseille SA :

* Receives offer from its management team to acquire some of its assets

* Members of executive committee offer to buy all company’s assets except intellectual property and employees

* Offer made in context of creation of new company called HalioDx

* Board decides to enter into exclusive negotiations with HalioDx

* Company to retain intellectual property and make money through licencing agreements with the Qiagen group

* HalioDx would sign partnership agreements with Qiagen Marseille and Qiagen concerning research and development and blood cancer

* In the context of the operation Qiagen NV would launch public tender offer followed by squeeze-out for shares in Qiagen Marseille at 13.80 euros ($17) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.