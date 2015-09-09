FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qiagen CFO says bolt-on deal possible this year
September 9, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Qiagen CFO says bolt-on deal possible this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9(Reuters) - German genetic testing group Qiagen is working on bolt-on takeover deals that will improve its earnings per share and hopes to sign one this year, its finance chief told Reuters.

“I can’t rule out that an opportunity will present itself before the end of the year that should allow us to increase earnings per share,” CFO Roland Sackers said.

“Acquisitions are part of our strategy. We are looking for further targets in analysis of genomic data in particular, but also in molecular diagnostic,” Sackers said.

Such genetic diagnostic tests help doctors find the best treatment for their patients and Sackers said the company was looking to buy businesses with tests that can be adjusted to run on Qiagen’s automated testing equipment. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; editing by Thomas Atkins)

