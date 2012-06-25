UPDATE 1-Qiagen to invest in next-gen sequencing technology

June 25 (Reuters) - Genetic testing specialist Qiagen said it plans to invest in advanced sequencing technologies to cater to clinical research and molecular diagnostics customers.

Qiagen expects the investments to hurt its adjusted earnings per share by 1 cent for full-year 2012 and 2 cents for 2013, but to add to earnings in 2014.

The company, which is based in the Netherlands and has main operations in Germany, aims to expand next-generation sequencing beyond its current focus on life sciences and will release launch plans in early 2013.