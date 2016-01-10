FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qiagen says 2015 results miss expectations
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 10, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Qiagen says 2015 results miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen has missed its own forecast for sales and profits last year, saying on Sunday it now estimated sales were up about 3 percent at constant currency exchange rates.

Qiagen, which had predicted sales would be up 4 percent at constant currency rates, said adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2015 were now estimated to have been $1.13-$1.14, down from its previous expectation of $1.16.

However, a strengthening of the dollar, Qiagen’s reporting currency, means that at actual rates, sales declined about 5 percent to some $1.2 billion, Qiagen said in a statement.

It said it expected adjusted net sales to rise about 6 percent at constant exchange rates in 2016, with adjusted diluted EPS to rise in line with that. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.