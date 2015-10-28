FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qiagen misses Q3 expectations, confirms 2015 goals
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 28, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Qiagen misses Q3 expectations, confirms 2015 goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported an 8 percent slide in third-quarter operating income and a 7 percent decline in net sales, missing analysts’ forecasts.

But Qiagen confirmed its full-year targets of achieving higher adjusted net sales and earnings on Wednesday, saying its performance over the first nine months of the year was in line with its expectations.

The company said the results showed solid developments in its Academia, Pharma and Applied Testing businesses but softer results Molecular Diagnostics, partly due to the timing of national tenders and to tough markets in China and Japan. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.