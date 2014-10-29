FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qiagen Q3 profit rises on demand for disease diagnostics
October 29, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Qiagen Q3 profit rises on demand for disease diagnostics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV reported a 6 percent increase in adjusted third-quarter earnings, slightly ahead of analysts’ average forecast, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and for test kits co-developed with drugmakers.

Adjusted net income rose to $66.0 million in the three months through September, the company said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had estimated $64.7 million in a Reuters poll.

Tests to identify patients who will benefit from certain cancer drugs are a key growth market segment for the German company. These so-called companion diagnostic tests are used in combination with a specific drug.

Qiagen this week unveiled an agreement with Japan’s Astellas Pharma to develop diagnostics to be used in combination with future Astellas cancer treatments.

Quarterly adjusted sales gained 4 percent to $336.8 million.

Qiagen said it expected 2014 earnings of per share, adjusted for special items and currency swings, to rise to $1.08 from $1.02 in 2013. It had previously predicted a range of $1.07-$1.09 per share.

It added that currency-adjusted sales would rise 4 percent 2014, compared with a previous outlook for 4-5 percent growth.

Full-year sales and earnings could be crimped by the strong U.S. dollar, the company warned. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

