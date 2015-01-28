FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Qiagen profit declines as U.S. sales of HPV tests slide
January 28, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Qiagen profit declines as U.S. sales of HPV tests slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to remove reference to analyst poll which included some outdated estimates collected before the company reported an acquisition-related pre-tax charge on Jan. 11.)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - German genetic test maker Qiagen NV said its quarterly profit slid 24 percent as U.S. sales of its human papillomavirus (HPV) test declined and the dollar strengthened.

The company’s adjusted net income fell to $60.4 million, or 25 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Adjusted sales rose 4 percent to $360.8 million in the quarter.

Qiagen said on Wednesday that sales of its HPV test in the United States fell by a greater-than-expected 59 percent, reducing adjusted net sales by five percentage points.

The company, which operates in more than 20 countries, said the stronger dollar pushed down net sales growth by four percentage points. The U.S. currency gained nearly 13 percent against a basket of major currencies in 2014, its strongest performance since 1997.

Qiagen, whose genetic tests help identify patients who will benefit from certain cancer drugs, said it expected 2015 adjusted earnings of $1.16-$1.18 per share, and currency-adjusted sales growth of about 4 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Ted Kerr)

