Qiagen Q1 profit down 4 pct on strong dollar, lower HPV test sales

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - German genetic tests maker Qiagen NV reported a 4 percent fall in adjusted quarterly net profit as U.S. sales of its human papillomavirus (HPV) test declined and the dollar strengthened, eroding the value of revenues in Europe.

The company, which has its main operations in Germany but is headquartered in the Netherlands, said adjusted net income fell to $51.5 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter, broadly in line with analyst expectations.

Adjusted sales fell 6 percent to $298.7 million.

Qiagen said on Tuesday that U.S. sales of its HPV test, previously one of its main profit drivers, fell 54 percent due to lower prices and now accounted for only 4 percent of total sales.

The company said it expected 2015 to be the final year of “significant headwinds from reduced sales of HPV products in the U.S.”, helped by a switch to longer-term supply contracts.

Qiagen reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $1.16-$1.18 per share, up from $1.00 in 2014, citing currency-adjusted sales growth of about 4 percent.

The company is banking on sales from a test for detecting tuberculosis infections, on an automated platform for testing dozens of samples at a time and on test kits that help identify cancer patients most likely to benefit from certain biotech drugs. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Simon Jennings)