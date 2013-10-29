FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qiagen third-quarter profit up on automated testing
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 29, 2013 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

Qiagen third-quarter profit up on automated testing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and tuberculosis test.

Adjusted net income rose 10 percent to $68.4 million, it said late on Tuesday. Analysts on average had estimated $63.4 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 6 percent to $322 million, just above the $320 million forecast by analysts.

Qiagen stood by its 2013 adjusted earnings forecast of $1.13 per share, up from $1.08 last year, and its currency-adjusted sales growth outlook of about 5 percent.

The German group is banking on a machine called QIAsymphony, which can purify and test up to 72 samples at a time, to become a must-have tool among academic and commercial lab operators.

More than 1,000 machines, which were introduced in 2009, are now being used by labs, which rely on Qiagen’s disposable supplies to run them.

Qiagen said a test that can diagnose tuberculosis before symptoms appear, also contributes to the growth. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.