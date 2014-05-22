FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent, Hony Capital win Shenzhen land auctions
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Tencent, Hony Capital win Shenzhen land auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd and Legend Holdings’ private equity arm Hony Capital bought land parcels in a pilot economic zone in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for a total of 2.2 billion yuan ($352.92 million), an official at the land authority said on Thursday.

Tencent paid 1.55 billion yuan of the land, while Hony Capital paid 646 million yuan, the official said.

The Qianhai economic zone, which auctioned four sites on Thursday with a total area of around 582,000 square metres, has set specific business and revenue criteria for bidders for each parcel of land for the first time, targeting only IT-related and private equity fund companies. ($1 = 6.2337 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.