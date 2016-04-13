Qatari bank QIB Q1 net profit jumps 23 pct, beating forecasts

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender by assets, beat the average forecast of analysts as it reported a 23 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The Islamic lender made a net profit of 492.4 million riyals ($135.2 million) during the period, compared with 400.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, the statement said.

The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was for the bank to make a quarterly net profit of 477.7 million riyals.

Aiding the profit increase was a jump in income from financing and investing activities, which rose to 1.11 billion riyals from 817 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2015.

Total lending, a key component of this, was up 40 percent year on year to stand at 91.1 billion riyals as of Mar. 31.

Deposits stood at 89.4 billion riyals, up 26 percent year on year. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)