a year ago
Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 13.7 pct, beats forecasts
July 18, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit rises 13.7 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, beat analysts' forecasts as it reported a 13.7 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations.

It made a net profit of 562.6 million riyals ($154.5 million) during the three months to June 30, compared with 494.7 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 524.3 million riyals.

QIB posted a net profit of 1.06 billion riyals in the first half of the year, 18 percent higher than the same period of last year, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
