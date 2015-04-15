FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 19 pct, meets forecasts
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 19 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 19 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The Islamic lender made a net profit of 400 million riyals ($109.9 million) during the period, a company statement said, without providing a figure for the corresponding period of 2014. The bank previously reported net profit of 335.4 million riyals for the same period a year ago.

Six analysts on average forecast a net profit of 398.8 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.