Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit rises 19 pct, meets forecasts

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 19 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The Islamic lender made a net profit of 400 million riyals ($109.9 million) during the period, a company statement said, without providing a figure for the corresponding period of 2014. The bank previously reported net profit of 335.4 million riyals for the same period a year ago.

Six analysts on average forecast a net profit of 398.8 million riyals for the period in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.6401 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)