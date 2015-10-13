FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank beats forecasts with 27 pct Q3 profit jump
October 13, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank beats forecasts with 27 pct Q3 profit jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, beat analyst forecasts as it reported a 27 percent jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The Islamic lender made a net profit of 514.9 million riyals ($141.43 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 404.8 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated from QIB’s financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 479.4 million riyals.

QIB made a nine-month net profit of 1.41 billion riyals, up from 1.13 billion riyals a year earlier, a statement from the bank said.

Nine-month income from financing and investing activities was 2.8 billion riyals, up 24 percent year-on-year.

The bank’s net fee and commission income over the same period was 345 million riyals, 19 percent higher than a year ago.

In common with other Gulf lenders, QIB has tapped debt markets in recent months to replenish reserves after a period of robust lending. In July it raised 2 billion riyals with a Tier 1 perpetual sukuk issue.

$1 = 3.6406 Qatar riyals Reporting By Tom Arnold

