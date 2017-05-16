Qatar Islamic Bank's dollar sukuk books top $1 billion -lead

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Order books for Qatar Islamic Bank's planned dollar five-year sukuk have topped $1 billion, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The Regulation S, senior unsecured deal, part of a $3 billion sukuk programme, will be of benchmark size, which conventionally means upwards of $500 million.

Initial price guidance for the Islamic bond was 145-155 basis points over mid-swaps. Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed to lead the transaction, which is expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)