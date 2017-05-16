FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 3 months ago

Qatar Islamic Bank tightens dollar sukuk price guidance -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar's largest Islamic lender, has tightened the price guidance of its planned five-year dollar sukuk to 140-145 basis points over mid-swaps from an initial guidance of 145-155 bps over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

Order books for the Regulation S, senior unsecured transaction topped $1.75 billion, the document showed.

Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered Bank are leading the deal, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely

