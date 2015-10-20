FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank narrows price guidance for dollar sukuk - leads
October 20, 2015

Qatar Islamic Bank narrows price guidance for dollar sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank has revised price guidance for a five-year dollar-denominated sukuk issue of benchmark size, which it plans to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Price guidance has been revised to the range of 140-145 basis points over midswaps, the document showed, narrower than the initial price guidance given in the area of 145 basis points over the same benchmark.

Order books exceeded $1 billion and the sukuk is being arranged by Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered.

Benchmark size usually means the deal will be worth at least $500 million. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
