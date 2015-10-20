Qatar Islamic Bank raising $750 mln from sukuk, narrows guidance further - leads

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank has further narrowed price guidance for a $750 million five-year sukuk issue, which it plans to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Price guidance has been revised to the range of 135-140 basis points (bps) over midswaps, the document showed, narrower than its previous guidance of 140-145 bps. The initial guidance was given in the area of 145 basis points over the same benchmark.

Order books exceeded $1.75 billion for the sukuk being arranged by Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)