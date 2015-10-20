FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank launches $750 mln sukuk, to price Tue - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank launched a $750 million five-year sukuk issue at the tight end of its previous guidance, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

Final pricing for the deal was at 135 basis points over midswaps, the document showed, at the lower end of its previous guidance of 135-140 basis points. Guidance was narrowed several times from the initial price guidance in the area of 145 basis points over the same benchmark.

Order books exceeded $1.75 billion for the sukuk being arranged by Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

