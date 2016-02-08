FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank seeks nod to raise sukuk programme to $3 bln
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 8, 2016 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank seeks nod to raise sukuk programme to $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval to raise the maximum size of its sukuk programme to $3 billion from the existing $1.5 billion.

The bank was also seeking an extension of approval for the remaining 3 billion riyal ($824 million) portion of a 5 billion riyal Tier 1 capital perpetual sukuk programme originally approved in February last year.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

