FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Islamic Bank board backs $1.5 bln sukuk programme
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank board backs $1.5 bln sukuk programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank’s (QIB) board has approved its $1.5 billion sukuk issuance programme, a company statement said on Sunday.

The bank has hired HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and QInvest LLC to manage the issuance, a company spokesman said.

“Based on the approval, the bank will now pursue all necessary regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk in 2010, which carried a profit a profit rate of 3.856 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.