Qatar Islamic Bank board backs $1.5 bln sukuk programme

DOHA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank’s (QIB) board has approved its $1.5 billion sukuk issuance programme, a company statement said on Sunday.

The bank has hired HSBC Holdings Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and QInvest LLC to manage the issuance, a company spokesman said.

“Based on the approval, the bank will now pursue all necessary regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk in 2010, which carried a profit a profit rate of 3.856 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.