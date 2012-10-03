FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank to sell $750 mln sukuk Wednesday
October 3, 2012

Qatar Islamic Bank to sell $750 mln sukuk Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf Arab state’s largest sharia-compliant lender, is set to issue a $750 million five-year Islamic bond on Wednesday, a document from the lead arrangers said.

Final price guidance for the sukuk tightened to 175-180 basis points over midswaps after substantial demand for the deal, with order books over $6 billion.

HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and Qinvest, part-owned by QIB, are arranging the deal, which is due to price during morning, London time. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
