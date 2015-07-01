FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Islamic Bank raises 2 billion riyals with Tier 1 sukuk
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank raises 2 billion riyals with Tier 1 sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, has raised 2 billion riyals ($550 million) with a Tier 1 perpetual sukuk issue, it said on Wednesday.

The sale was completed on Tuesday and was in accordance with Basel III banking rules, it said in a statement to the bourse. The issue will enhance the bank’s capital adequacy ratios and support its business growth, it said.

QIB joins a string of Gulf banks which have tapped the debt markets in recent months to replenish their reserves after a period of strong lending growth.

In February, shareholders of QIB approved the issue of up to 5 billion riyals of Tier 1 sukuk.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank raised 1 billion riyals ($267 million) through a sukuk issue that enhanced its core capital. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.