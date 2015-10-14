FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Islamic Bank plans roadshow for possible USD sukuk issue
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Islamic Bank plans roadshow for possible USD sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank will hold investor meetings in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on Friday for a possible benchmark offer of U.S. dollar-denominated Regulation S senior sukuk, leads said on Wednesday.

The bank mandated Barwa Bank, Citi, HSBC, Noor Bank, QInvest and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers for the possible issue, which would be off Qatar Islamic’s existing $1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme. Benchmark usually means at least $500 million. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
