Qatar Insurance proposes 2015 dividend of 25 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares
#Financials
December 13, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar Insurance proposes 2015 dividend of 25 pct cash, 10 pct bonus shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance has proposed a 2015 cash dividend of 25 percent plus a 10 bonus share issue, it said on Sunday.

A 25 percent cash dividend equates to 2.50 riyals ($0.6867) per share. This would be slightly higher than the company’s cash dividend of 2.17 riyals for 2014.

Qatar Insurance will also conduct a 20 percent rights issue after the distribution of the bonus shares, it said in a bourse statement.

The dividend proposal is subject to 2015 full-year results, plus approvals from authorities and shareholders.

$1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith

