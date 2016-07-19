FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Insurance posts flat Q2 net profit - Reuters calculations
#Financials
July 19, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Qatar Insurance posts flat Q2 net profit - Reuters calculations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Insurance on Tuesday reported second-quarter net profit that was unchanged from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.

The insurer made a net profit of 280.1 million riyals ($76.9 million) in the three months ending June 30, Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

That compares with a net profit of 280.9 million riyals for the same three months of 2015.

Qatar Insurance made a net profit in the opening six months of 2016 of 602 million riyals, according to a bourse filing. This was higher than the 578 million riyals which it recorded for the corresponding period of last year.

$1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals Reporting by David French; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
